Mayank Yadav to partner Jasprit Bumrah in Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Jay Shah addresses speculations amid India's concerns

Indian fast bowler Mayank Yadav sparked quite a discussion in world cricket earlier this year, during the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his ability to hit the 150-plus kmph mark at will. It soon led to former Indian cricketers and experts urging BCCI to include the bowler in the Indian team after the IPL; however, an injury during the tournament put a pause on his dreams. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer recently reignited the topic amid India's concern over finding a fourth seamer for the Border-Gavaskar series in December, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah shut the speculations. LSG's Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Cameron Green during the 2024 Indian Premier League (PTI)

Taking to X last Sunday, Jaffer, during a Q&A session with his fans, was asked about his prediction for the impending Test series against Australia and he reckoned that India will have a great opportunity to secure a third-straight series win Down Under if the fast bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj stays fit. Jaffer then teased the possibility of a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav as a fourth seamer for the tour.

“If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND,” Jaffer had posted.

However, speaking to Times of India, Shah shut the speculations around Mayank's entry into the Indian team as he revealed that he continues to recover from the injury he incurred during the IPL and is currently in the NCA.

"...I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or not. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently in the NCA," he said.

How did Mayank Yadav perform in IPL 2024?

Mayank made his debut in IPL earlier this year for Lucknow Super Giants after being roped in by the franchise for INR 20 lakhs at the auction. He played four matches for LSG in the season, picking seven wickets at an economy of 6.99, while recording the fourth-fastest delivery of 156.7kmph in IPL history.

Mayank was also not named in any of the four squads for the first round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy, which will be played between September 5 and 24.