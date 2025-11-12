MCA official breaks silence on Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare buzz after BCCI’s directive

Contrary to reports circulating that former India captain Rohit Sharma informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his plans to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, an MCA official put an end to the buzz on Wednesday, saying that there has been no communication from the batter on his availability yet. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma trains at MCA-BKC ground, in Mumbai, Saturday(PTI)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI and the team management have informed both Rohit and Virat Kohli that they must play in domestic cricket to remain eligible for selection in the Indian team. “The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,” a BCCI official told the national daily.

The report further revealed that following the directive from the Indian board, Rohit, who has been training regularly at the MCA's BKC facility in Mumbai since the conclusion of the ODI tour in Australia last month, told the MCA that he wants to not only play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but is also believed to be considering participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will get underway at the end of this month. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, on the other hand, will run from December 25 to January 18 across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru, with the knockout matches scheduled at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

However, a senior MCA official confirmed to PTI that they have not received any communication from Rohit yet. "There has been no communication as far as I am aware," the official said.

Rohit last featured in the series against Australia, which was his first appearance in India colours since the Champions Trophy haul in March this year, and his first competitive game since the IPL. After getting out for a duck, he scored a valiant 73 in the second game of the series, before notching up a stunning 121 not out in a match-winning effort in Sydney.

Upon his return to India last month, Rohit resumed training in Mumbai for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on November 30 in Ranchi.