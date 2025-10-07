MCC rubs salt to Pakistan's wounds, issues statement on Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out: 'At no time did her...'

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the lawmakers of the game, broke their silence, issuing a statement about Pakistan opening batter Muneeba Ali's run-out in the Women's World Cup 2025 match against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The custodians of the game said that she was rightly given out, and there is no room for any doubt. The MCC stated that Muneeba had to be given out as the incident involving her did not fall under the "bouncing bat" law. MCC issues statement after Muneeba Ali's run-out (AP)

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over. There was a loud appeal for an LBW; however, the on-field umpire did not raise her finger. Harmanpreet Kaur's side did not go for a review. However, Deepti Sharma showed great game awareness as he threw the ball towards the stumps.

There was an appeal from the Indian camp, and the third umpire was brought into question. The replays showed that Muneeba initially grounded her bat; however, as soon as the ball hit the stumps, her bat was in the air. After multiple replays, the third umpire gave her verdict as out on the big screen. This led to some confusion and drama as Muneeba stood at the boundary rope.

The Pakistan captain, Fatima Sana, spoke to the fourth umpire, asking for clarification on the matter. After several minutes, Muneeba left the field, and the next batter came out.

The MCC also clarified that there was no chance of the ball being deemed dead, as there was a loud appeal, and the ball wasn't settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper, Richa Ghosh.

"There are a number of pieces of Law to consider here. The first, and simplest, is that just because there was a vociferous appeal for LBW, the ball had clearly not become dead. The appeal had been answered not out; the ball was not finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper, and Deepti’s act alone is a demonstration that not all the players considered it dead. The ball remains in play," the MCC stated.

'Bouncing bat law'

The MCC also said that Muneeba couldn't have been protected by the bouncing bat law, which gives protection to a batter who somehow loses contact with the ground when they are running or diving in trying to move towards the wicket.

"Muneeba was not moving towards her ground. She had taken guard from beyond the popping crease, and at no time did her feet move back into her ground. This Law, which was introduced in 2010 and is sometimes referred to as the ‘bouncing bat Law’, is to protect a batter who inadvertently loses contact with the ground as they move towards the stumps, either with their bat bouncing up or just with both their feet being airborne through the natural process of running," the MCC stated.

"It does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba’s case – simply lifts their bat into the air. The third umpire was entirely correct to give this out," it added.

Speaking of the Women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan, the former came out on top after registering a victory by 88 runs.