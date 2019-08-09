Meet the man who selected both Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun to represent Mumbai 30 years apart

cricket

One of the most talked about stories in Indian sports is the rise of a child prodigy from Mumbai, who went on to become the finest cricketer of his generation. Sachin Tendulkar’s journey from being a precociously talented youngster, for whom scoring runs was perhaps akin to breathing, into becoming the sport’s biggest superstar is an awe inspiring one. But this would not have been possible had he not received the right opportunity at the right time.

A teenaged Sachin was already making headlines as he plundered runs and broke records in school and age group cricket. But the big moment came when he was handed his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat in December 1988. The youngster would go on to score a century and made his Test debut for India within a year.

The tough decision to hand him his Mumbai (then Bombay) cap was taken by Naren Tamhane, who was the chief selector of the Mumbai Cricket Association. That committee also included former Mumbai Ranji captain Milind Rege.

More than 30 years later, Rege, who is currently the chief selector of the Mumbai Cricket Association, has taken the decision to select Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai’s squad for the Vizzy Trophy. The tournament, organised by the BCCI, is an U-23 event, which could well prove to be another stepping stone for the legend’s son.

Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and his name figures in the squad announced for the 50-over ‘open’ tournament by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Tuesday. In the past, 19-year-old Arjun has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked up for Rs 5 lakh.

“I don’t know of any selector who has selected both father and son. This is just a coincidence that they are both Tendulkar,” Rege told India Today.

Rege further informed that junior Tendulkar’s fast bowling skills impressed him and that is the reason he has been selected for the squad.

“We are currently looking for players who can bowl well. I saw him play recently in England for MCC’s second XI, where he has picked up 23 wickets. He has represented India in age group cricket as well and selectors all over are watching him keenly. But we have see how he develops. No one will get any special treatment till I am in charge,” Rege clarified to India Today during the conversation.

