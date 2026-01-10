WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Updates: Jemimah wins toss, opts to bowl against Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians
WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals' new captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and opted to bowl vs Mumbai Indians, on Saturday in Navi Mumbai.
WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians, in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Opening their WPL 2026 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals will aim to shake off the 'chokers' tag. DC has reached all finals (2023, 2024, and 2025) in the competition's history, but has failed to win the trophy. This season, they have a newly appointed captain in Jemimah Rodrigues, and she will look to guide DC to their next chapter in the WPL. DC broke the bank for the India star, acquiring her for ₹2.2 crore, and beating the likes of MI in the bidding war. She is DC's third-highest run-scorer and her strike rate of 207.4 at the death overs (overs 17-20) showcases her importance to the side....Read More
Against MI, DC will face a bruised side that fell to defeat against RCB in the opener due to a comedy of fielding errors. Defending a target of 155 runs, MI were almost close to victory, but a late blitz from Nadine de Klerk saw them crash to a defeat instead. What made it worse for Harmanpreet Kaur was that the game was almost won, but two dropped catches by De Klerk, as well as a missed run-out chance, proved to be the deciding factors.
The DY Patil Stadium will be a cherished memory for both Jemimah and Harmanpreet, especially since India won the World Cup trophy here. Speaking ahead of the match, Jemimah said, “I think DC for the last three years have played some exceptional cricket. I think we've been the best team in the tournament throughout the last three years. And yeah, things didn't go well in the finals of all three years. But you know, the thing about time is it changes. And you never know. We saw it happen with us in the World Cup. Everyone used to call us chokers, the Indian women's cricket team, until recently. But things changed. And I don't think we changed anything much. We just kept working hard and kept believing. And that's what DC has also done consistently. We keep believing that our time is now. And you never know. Things might just fall into place.”
- DC Playing XI - Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
- MI Playing XI - Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta
Playing XIs
MI - Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta
DC - Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
What did the captains say?
After winning the toss, DC skipper Jemimah said, "We are going to have a bowl first. Hundred percent, DY Patil has always been special, I made my debut here and won our first World Cup here, so it is really special. I have been leading my state team since I was 16, my team is going to back me no matter what, we will go out there and have some fun. This team has some nice energy and I can't wait to see them go. The four overseas players are - Wolvaardt, Kapp, Henry and Lee. Nandini Sharma to debut"
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet said, "We'd have chased, night games it's the better option. We discussed the batting mistakes from yesterday and hope to rectify. We're all professionals, know coming in fresh is important. Today's pitch looks different. Looks good to bat. One change - Triveni makes her debut, Saika misses out."
DC win toss!
DC skipper Jemimah wins toss and opts to bowl.
GG defeat UPW
In today's first match, GG defeated UPW by 10 runs. Defending a target of 208 runs, GG restricted UPW to 197/8 in 20 overs.
Harmanpreet looks to solve MI's nonchalant approach
It was De Klerk's heroics on Friday which helped RCB beat MI in a final over thriller. But the South African was also given multiple chances. MI dropped her twice, and also missed a simple run-out chance. Speaking after the match, Harmanpreet said, "(Last over) we know she [Nadine de Klerk] has that much capacity to score whatever runs are needed in the last over. We just did not bowl one good ball. This happens. We gave her chances, and sometimes, batters come with a strong mindset. We missed those chances. We did everything to win this game, but in the last over, if we could've bowled one good ball, we could have won the match. (Turn around to tomorrow) In WPL, we always get matches like that. If we stay in this game, it will not help us tomorrow. We need to think about what better we can do in the next match. (On the first innings) We did not get a good start in the power play. Hopefully, in the next match, we can sit and discuss how to go about it. It (the pitch) was not easy to bat, but it kept getting better and better."
Mithali Raj hails DC auction pick
Speaking on JioStar, ex-India player Mithali Raj said, "Laura Wolvaardt has been in great form in the ODI format. As a batter for the Gujarat Giants over the last couple of seasons, she has been very good and has contributed immensely. She brings a lot of value to her team. In terms of her leadership qualities and the batter that she is, they would definitely love to have her in the playing XI."
Kerr's recent struggles
Kerr struggled with the bat in the opener, especially against Bell. But she has been in good batting form and recently got her maiden T20 ton at the women's Super Smash, only 10 days ago. She got a fifty after that too! Against RCB, she did perform with the ball.
Ismail vs Shafali
DC opener Shafali's battle vs MI's Ismail will be a key battle. In 13 innings in the format, Shafali has managed 87 runs in 76 balls vs the South African, and has also lost her wicket six times (thrice in the WPL).
Harmanpreet vs Jemimah
In her first game as skipper, Jemimah is against Harmanpreet's MI, who are also the defending champions. The venue will also bring back WC memories for both skippers.
Matthews for Kerr for MI?
Matthews missed the opener due to a shoulder strain and MI had to shuffle their batting order. If fit, her return will be key, but could also see Kerr getting dropped, who batted poorly vs RCB.
Pitch report
The chasing team has won nine times in 12 games in this venue. MI almost defended their 154-target vs RCB. Dew will be a factor in the second innings. Team, who win the toss, are expected to bowl.
DC squad
Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
MI squad
Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy
Hello and welcome everyone!
Welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's second WPL 2026 match as MI take on DC in navi Mumbai. MI have already opened their campaign, losing to RCB on Friday. Meanwhile, it is DC's season opener, and they will look for a strong start under Jemimah's captaincy!