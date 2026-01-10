WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Updates: Jemimah wins toss, opts to bowl against Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians

Live

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Kapp has been included in DC's playing XI.

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians, in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Opening their WPL 2026 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals will aim to shake off the 'chokers' tag. DC has reached all finals (2023, 2024, and 2025) in the competition's history, but has failed to win the trophy. This season, they have a newly appointed captain in Jemimah Rodrigues, and she will look to guide DC to their next chapter in the WPL. DC broke the bank for the India star, acquiring her for ₹2.2 crore, and beating the likes of MI in the bidding war. She is DC's third-highest run-scorer and her strike rate of 207.4 at the death overs (overs 17-20) showcases her importance to the side. Against MI, DC will face a bruised side that fell to defeat against RCB in the opener due to a comedy of fielding errors. Defending a target of 155 runs, MI were almost close to victory, but a late blitz from Nadine de Klerk saw them crash to a defeat instead. What made it worse for Harmanpreet Kaur was that the game was almost won, but two dropped catches by De Klerk, as well as a missed run-out chance, proved to be the deciding factors. The DY Patil Stadium will be a cherished memory for both Jemimah and Harmanpreet, especially since India won the World Cup trophy here. Speaking ahead of the match, Jemimah said, “I think DC for the last three years have played some exceptional cricket. I think we've been the best team in the tournament throughout the last three years. And yeah, things didn't go well in the finals of all three years. But you know, the thing about time is it changes. And you never know. We saw it happen with us in the World Cup. Everyone used to call us chokers, the Indian women's cricket team, until recently. But things changed. And I don't think we changed anything much. We just kept working hard and kept believing. And that's what DC has also done consistently. We keep believing that our time is now. And you never know. Things might just fall into place.” Key moments from MI vs DC WPL 2026: DC Playing XI - Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

MI Playing XI - Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta

DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues wins toss, opts to bowl

