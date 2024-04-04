Michael Clarke gives honest take on Rishabh Pant's World Cup chances after DC loss: ‘Saw physio run out to field...’

Even though Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a topsy-turvy start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, skipper Rishabh Pant has remained keen on presenting a strong case to selectors for the ICC World T20 later this year. Announcing his arrival in the world's richest T20 league, Pant smashed a quick-fire half-century against MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Visakhapatnam. Pant's DC handed the defending champions their first defeat of the new season. Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)

The DC skipper suffered multiple injuries after a horrific accident in December 2022. Flipping over twice, Pant's car hit a central divider before the luxury vehicle caught fire. After multiple surgeries and a lengthy rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Pant made a sensational return to competitive cricket at the IPL 2024. Cleared to play the IPL 2024, Pant is eyeing a return to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup co-hosted by former champions West Indies and the United States.

'He deserves a lot of credit': Clarke on Pant

On Wednesday, Pant played a fighting knock for DC against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Vizag. With the DC skipper smashing his second successive half-century, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke shared his views about Pant's impressive start at the IPL 2024. “Yeah look it's great for Indian cricket, but it's also great for Rishabh Pant. I think the work that has gone into his rehab to get back to that level of play at any standard is an amazing achievement. He deserves a lot of credit for his hard work and it's great to see him on the field, captaining and playing well, batting and keeping," Clarke told Star Sports.

Pant's fighting knock in vain vs KKR

Chasing the second-highest total in IPl's history, Pant's DC were bowled out Delhi for 166 in 17.2 overs. Leading the fightback for the Delhi Capitals, Pant smashed his first half-century against KKR in the IPL. Pant top-scored for DC with his 25-ball 55 in the high-scoring encounter at Vizag. Delhi Capitals captain Pant was also fined ₹24 lakh for a second over-rate offence at the IPL 2024.

'I saw the Delhi physio run out…'

“He looked a little bit sore, a little bit ginger, I saw the Delhi physio run out to the field a couple of times to check on him, so hopefully he's pulled out okay, the positives are in the presentation he said he was fine and hopefully a day off or a couple of days off and he will be ready for the next game. He's a wonderful player and everybody is happy that he's back on the field and we want to see him play for Delhi, but we also want to see him come back and play for India as soon as possible,” the former Australian skipper added.