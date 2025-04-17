Mitchell Starc brutally silences Mohammed Shami, Siraj and saliva supporters: ‘It's a myth. Some people think…’

In a reversal of the original decision, cricketers are now allowed to use their saliva to shine the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The decision saw the ban get reversed, which had been implemented by the ICC during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, the BCCI’s decision came after it received support from the majority of the franchise captains. Mitchell Starc had a bold take on the saliva ban reversal in IPL 2025, and silenced its supporters like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.(Reuters/AP/AFP)

The BCCI decision also came after some of the top pacers in international cricket complained about the saliva ban, and how it affected their ability to achieve reverse swing deliveries. The biggest voice calling for a reversal on the ban was none other than Mohammed Shami. After India’s win in the Champions Trophy semi-final vs Australia this year, Shami stated that the saliva ban was making it harder to bowl reverse swing deliveries. He also revealed that the return of saliva would make matches more interesting. Lately since the saliva ban, games, especially in the limited formats, have become advantageous for batters.

Shami was supported by India teammate Mohammed Siraj, who revelled in its introduction when the ban was reversed for IPL 2025.

But Mitchell Starc, considered to be one of the best pacers in modern cricket, doesn’t agree with Shami and Siraj, The Aussie pacer was the Player of the Match on Wednesday as DC beat RR in an entertaining match, where he enforced a Super Over, and then won the match for his side.

‘I don’t use it': Mitchell Starc on saliva

Speaking after the match, he said, “I don't use it. I think it's a myth. Some people think they swear by it. I don't know what the difference is with sweat and saliva. I don't reckon it makes a difference. It can make a difference on the red ball. I don't reckon it makes a difference on the white ball.”

Shami’s words on the saliva ban earlier were even backed by former international bowlers Vernon Philander and Tim Southee, who felt that reverse swing was missing on batter-friendly pitches. Southee was of the opinion that the usage of saliva to polish one side of the ball and reverse swing could make a huge difference in red-ball, than in white-balll cricket.