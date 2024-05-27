Mitchell Starc hints at retirement from a format after clinching IPL title: ‘Hope to be back in purple and gold again’

Kolkata Knight Riders premier paceman Mitchell Starc has expressed his wish to return to IPL 2025 in the Purple and Golden outfit once again. Starc was bought by KKR for a record-breaking INR 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction as he played a massive role in the team's third IPL title triumph. The Aussie pacer produced Player of the Match performances in the qualifier 1 and final against Sunrisers Hyderabad to prove he was worth every penny KKR spent on him in the auction. Mitchell Starc produced stellar performances for KKR in the qualifier 1 and final against SRH.(AFP)

Starc returned to the IPL this year after a long hiatus. He last played in the cash-rich league in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He missed the world's most lucrative league to prioritise Australian cricket, however, he has changed his mind a bit in the current stage of his career.

The star pacer has hinted at retirement from one of the formats in international cricket—most probably ODIs— to shift focus to franchise leagues.

"For the last nine years, I certainly prioritized Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for last nine years," the 34-year-old Starc said after his match-winning performance for KKR in IPL final.

"Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," the Ausseie paceman said.

The star pacer, who won the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup with Australia last year, said that the IPL has helped him and others to get ready for the T20 WC 2024.

"I thoroughly enjoyed this season as it leads into a World Cup and that's the other side of benefit of being here, some amazing players in an amazing tournament and great lead up to WT20 and success has been fantastic. It is great that a lot of players are in good position heading into the World Cup, " he said.

He is also hopeful to turn up for KKR next year too.

"I don't know the schedule exactly but I have thoroughly enjoyed and hope to be back next year and hopefully, seen in purple and gold again."