Mitchell Starc leaves message in Bengali as Australia pacer set to end IPL hiatus with 'shock' money won at 2024 auction

Moments after he set the IPL 2024 auction process on fire at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has left a personalised message for the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders. Starc, who became the costliest player in the history of IPL with KKR's record-breaking bid of ₹24.75 crore, is set to play his first season in eight years, and the Aussie quick couldn't be any more pumped. Mitchell Starc became an IPL record-breaker(AFP)

"Hey KKR fans! I'm thrilled to be joining the team for this year's IPL and I can't wait to get to the Eden Gardens and experience the home fans, the home crowd and the atmosphere. Look forward to seeing you then. Aami KKR," he said in a video.

Starc, who hasn't featured in an IPL game in the last eight years and is yet to play a single T20I in India, termed the amount fetched by KKR a shock and revealed that his wife Alyssa Healy got to know about her husband hitting the jackpot before Mitch. A video of Healy celebrating Starc's record buy with a beer hit the internet, and Mitch's reaction is like icing on cake.

"Yeah, it was a shock if you call it. My wife is actually in India with the women's team and I think their coverage was slightly ahead of ours here in Australia. I was pretty surprised but happy to be back and excited to be joining KKR," Starc said while speaking to Jio Cinema during the auction break.

Starc wasn't the only money who broke the bank. Pat Cummins became the first man in history to earn ₹20 crore or more at the auction and momentarily became the most expensive purchase ever. But his record lasted just about an hour as Starc beat him to it. He triggered a maddening bidding war with four teams involved. After Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kept raising the paddle back-and-forth before both franchises pulled out of the race as the ₹10-crore-mark was about to be breached. However, new forces joined in with KKR and Gujarat Titans outbidding each other for the next five-odd minutes. GT relented but KKR, with mentor Gautam Gambhir firm in his decision, did not flinch. In the end, Starc was back home.

Ring rust for Starc?

That Starc returns after a long hiatus presents him with a ring-rust challenge. He was involved in 2014 and 2015 with RCB and picked by KKR for 2018 before missing the season due to an injury. In the last five years, Starc prioritised international cricket, Test cricket mostly, playing as much as he could for Australia. Coming into this year and next year, things are a lot quieter internationally and for the Australian group. Hence, Starc wanted to become part of the IPL and since there is a T20 World Cup coming up next year, this is a good chance for the Aussie quick to play some competitive cricket in the best T20 league around.

"Plenty of excitement. It is a tournament where I hadn't been for a number of years. I am excited to be back in the IPL and the number of amazing players that are part of it. So that is first and foremost, secondly, in recent times, the Australian group has spent a lot of time in India and also with the ODI World Cup and having some fond memories there. Certainly, a competition, I can' wait to be back in and the T20 World Cup serves as extra motivation," added Starc.

“No doubt, there will be some pressure on the territory. But no doubt having the experience behind me now than when I was last in the IPL, it can hold me in good stead. I have had a few ups and downs along the years, but as I said the territory and money, I have to embrace and be as successful as I can."