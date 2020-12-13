e-paper
Home / Cricket / Mitchell Starc rejoins Australia squad, in line for selection in first Test against India

Mitchell Starc rejoins Australia squad, in line for selection in first Test against India

India vs Australia: Starc, the most prolific wicket-taker in the short history of pink-ball Test cricket with 42, missed the final two games of the Twenty20 series after an unspecified family illness. But he will rejoin the team in Adelaide on Monday, giving him just two full days to prepare.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:07 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc(Twitter)
         

In what a comes as a shot in the arm for Australia after a series of injury woes, fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to join the squad and will be available for selection for the first Test against India in Adelaide starting on December 17.

Starc, the most prolific wicket-taker in the short history of pink-ball Test cricket with 42, missed the final two games of the Twenty20 series after an unspecified family illness. But he will rejoin the team in Adelaide on Monday, giving him just two full days to prepare.

Starc is set to fly from Sydney to Adelaide with the rest of the squad members who are part of the ongoing pink-ball warm-up against India.

“We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we’re happy he has taken time out to spend with his family,” said coach Justin Langer.

“We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday.”

“Starc has advised Australian team management he is ready to re-enter the hub in Adelaide and will fly from Sydney on Monday with fellow Test squad members in the Australia A team,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Sunday (December 13).

“It’s obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow,” Hazlewood said on the sidelines of Australia’s training session on Sunday. “He’s a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms,” he added.

With the return if Starc, he Australia pace attack comprising Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, looks menacing. They are sure to test the Indian batting line-up in the first ever day-night Test between the two sides.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

