e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mitchell Starc to miss final two T20Is against India due to illness in family

Mitchell Starc to miss final two T20Is against India due to illness in family

The 30-year-old pacer had missed the third ODI due to back and rib niggles but returned to claim two wickets in the 11-run loss in the first T20I in Canberra on Friday.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sydney
Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts.
Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts.(REUTERS)
         

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the remainder of the T20 series against India due to an illness in his family.

The 30-year-old pacer had missed the third ODI due to back and rib niggles but returned to claim two wickets in the 11-run loss in the first T20I in Canberra on Friday.

He had arrived in Sydney on Saturday but soon left the team bubble after learning about a family illness.

“There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception,” said Australia head coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

“We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family.”The second and third T20Is are scheduled on Sunday and Tuesday.

The opening Day-Night Test starts in Adelaide from December 17 and it is not clear when Starc will be rejoining the team.

Australia is dealing with a spate of injuries with David Warner and Ashton Agar ruled out of the limited-overs series with injuries, while Pat Cummins has been rested for the final ODI and the T20 series as part of his workload management.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is still with the squad despite not featuring in any match after suffering a side injury in the first ODI.

Skipper Aaron Finch is also a doubtful starter after he picked up a niggle on his hip during the first T20I.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In