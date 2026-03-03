Mohammad Ami rains fury on PCB crackdown, warns Mohsin Naqvi 'stop scapegoating players': Fine selectors twice as much

Veteran Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for coming down hard on players following the team’s Super 8 exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to media reports, the PCB has imposed a fine of PKR 50 lakh on the squad for their underwhelming performance in the ICC tournament. Pakistan suffered an exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 stage

The fine was reportedly not for disciplinary reasons, but for failing to meet performance expectations. Players were informed after the 61-run defeat to India in the group stage that the penalty would be waived if Pakistan reached the semifinals.

Pakistan did win their final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, but the margin of victory was insufficient to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate, resulting in elimination. Earlier, they had a washed-out fixture against the Black Caps and suffered a narrow defeat to England.

Speaking on the Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir criticised the PCB and warned chairman Mohsin Naqvi against “scapegoating” players. He argued that selectors and administrators must also be held accountable, calling for a double penalty on them.

“If fines are the solution, apply them to everyone — from selectors to the administration. Players weren’t forced at gunpoint. Hold selectors accountable for wrong combinations. Double the fine for them. Stop scapegoating players. This isn’t the real solution. Why do players have to suffer all the time?” Amir said.

Amir also questioned the logic of penalising every player, including Sahibzada Farhan, who broke the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition with two centuries, and Fakhar Zaman, who featured in only two matches.

“If you can’t pick the right combination, the ones who selected the squad and chalked out the plans must answer. Will you fine Fakhar Zaman as well, who played just two games? What about Sahibzada Farhan?” he asked.

However, Amir added that if the PCB is dissatisfied with certain players, dropping them from the team would be a far stronger message than imposing fines. He suggested that underperformers should be asked to prove themselves in domestic cricket for at least two years before earning a recall.

“Fines aren’t the solution. I’ve said it from day one — invest in domestic cricket. That is where you will find quality players. If you are angry with someone, don’t fine them; drop them and tell them to perform consistently for two years in domestic cricket. The biggest punishment for a player is being left out of the team,” he added.