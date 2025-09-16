Mohammad Amir lambasts ex-Pakistan cricketers for narrative after India loss in Asia Cup: ‘Stop peddling your agenda’:

Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against their arch-rivals, India, in the latest clash of the Asia Cup 2025. The cricket experts and supporters of the nation were unimpressed by the team's meek submission. The Salman Ali Agha-led side was restricted to only 127/9 batting first in Dubai, which India chased down in 15.3 overs with seven wickets in the bank. Thus, it has earned them a lot of flak on social media. Pakistan's players walk back to the pavilion at the end of the Asia Cup match against India(AFP)

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has spoken about the criticism the team has received. He has stood by the team and has urged fans to continue supporting the players despite the recent setback. Amir has particularly bashed the ex-cricketers who have been expressing their views on social media about the quality of the current team.

Mohammad Amir stands by the team

In a video on X, Amir was heard saying, “Kuchh logo ko main dekh raha hu apna hi agenda leke baith gaye hain. Yeh kisko leke aaye ho, ye uska muqabla karega? Matlab ki ye log wait kar rahe the ek match hare aur in baccho k peeche padh jaye” (I am seeing a few people have started propagating their own agendas. Why is this player on the team? How does he compete with that player? It is like they were waiting for Pakistan to lose one match to start criticising these youngsters.)

For the past few years, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been two batters on whom Pakistan have depended a lot. However, after the T20 World Cup 2024, the management decided to look ahead of these two players. They were sidelined for the ongoing Asia Cup, and also do not appear to be in the plans for the 2026 World Cup. This call by the management also earned criticism after the defeat against India.

Amir expressed his view on the same, saying, “Aap in bachho ke peeche aise padh gaye ho. Jin player o ka naam le rahe ho, who experienced the. Panch-panch chhay-chhay saal khele hain, kaptaniya ki hain, sara kuchh kiya hain. Yeh bacche ek match kya flop huye hain, aaplog to yaar saaare peeche padh gaye ho.” (The players you are talking about were experienced. They have played for more than five-six years, captained the team, done everything. These kids have just flopped one game, and you all have started criticising them. Have patience.)

Amir believes in looking forward and supporting the current group of players

He further added that the criticism should be constructive and suggestive rather than putting the players on the sword's edge. Amir also stated that the absence of Haris Rauf was concerning, and the critics can talk around that. Elaborating further on the absence of Rizwan and Babar, Amir added: “Jinki aap baat kar rahe ho na, kisine kuchh nahi ukhada. Paanch-paanch chhay-chhay saalo mein kisine kuchh nahi ukhada. Sab ke paas performances hain, stats bhi hain, kisine kuchh nahi ukhada.” (The players you all are talking about have done nothing great. They have played for five to six years, and everyone has their stats and performances; no one has done anything great.)

Further in the video, Amir asked the critics what they would do if Pakistan won the next game against India. What if they end up winning the tournament? He hoped the best for the team and claimed his unwavering support for the team.

The message seemed strong and supportive of the current unit of players. Pakistan is going through a period of transition, and it needs support from its ex-cricketers and fans. The team will face the United Arab Emirates in a must-win clash next. If Pakistan manages to win the game, they will face India once more in the Super Four and hope for a different result this time around.