Mohammad Nabi ends Shakib Al Hasan's 1739-day reign at the top to become oldest No.1-ranked all-rounder

Mohammad Nabi, the Afghanistan veteran, has dethroned Shakib Al Hasan as the number one all-rounder in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings. His stellar century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele propelled him to this prestigious position. Nabi, renowned for his prowess in T20Is, now claims the top spot in ODIs following his remarkable 136-run innings. At 39 years and one month, he becomes the oldest player to lead the ICC ODI all-rounders' table, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan's previous record set at 38 years and eight months in June 2015. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in action against Sri Lanka. (AFP)

Joining Nabi in the ranks of Afghanistan's top performers are Rashid Khan (ODI bowling, ODI all-rounder, T20I bowling) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (T20I bowling), highlighting the country's cricketing prowess on the global stage. Shakib's reign at the top, lasting 1,739 days since May 7, 2019, marks the longest unbroken stretch in the history of the ODI Rankings.

Beyond individual achievements, the first two ODIs of the series, despite being won by Sri Lanka, showcased remarkable performances from both sides. Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 149 in the first ODI propelled him 19 places up to 57th position, while several Sri Lankan players also made significant strides in the rankings. Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 97 in the second ODI elevated him five places to a career-best 15th position, Pathum Nissanka climbed 10 places to 18th, and Sadeera Samarawickrama advanced from 47th to 41st position after contributing valuable knocks.

Other movements from around the world

In the ICC men's T20I Rankings, Glenn Maxwell's explosive 120 not out off just 55 balls in the second T20I against the West Indies propelled him 11 places up to 24th position, with Tim David and David Warner also making notable gains in the batting rankings. Australia's Adam Zampa moved up from 16th to 11th in the bowling rankings, and Marcus Stoinis climbed to second in the all-rounders' list. For the West Indies, Johnson Charles and Sherfane Rutherford made significant gains after their team's consolation win in the final match.

Meanwhile, in the Test rankings, South Africa's David Bedingham ascended 30 places to 79th in the batting rankings after impressive performances against New Zealand, while New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson gained six places to reach eighth position in the bowling rankings.