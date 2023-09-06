'Either Shardul or Axar will play': Ex-IND batting coach ignores 2 superstars in his Indian XI for WC opener vs AUS

Announcing India's 15-member squad for the 2023 edition of the World Cup, chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed his satisfaction over the fitness levels KL Rahul has achieved amid the Asia Cup. The versatile batter missed Team India's crucial group games against Pakistan and Nepal. Rahul is one of two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad alongside Ishan Kishan for the continental tournament. India's skipper Rohit Sharma along with Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli leave the ground (ANI )

Stepping up in the absence of Rahul, youngster Kishan played an entertaining knock against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener at Pallekelle. After making a solid case for himself, Kishan was retained in India's squad for the ICC World Cup. Interestingly, the Indian think tank also picked Rahul in India's 15-member roster for the ICC event.

ALSO READ: 'When you have selected KL Rahul': Ashwin poses 'million-dollar question' for selectors after WC squad announcement

According to chief selector Agarkar, the former Indian vice-captain has overcome his niggle issues which postponed his India return in the Asia Cup. Agarkar asserted that Rahul kept wickets for 50 overs and the senior player also batted for 50 overs in the last couple of practice matches he played at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to Star Sports after India announced its 15-member squad for the showpiece event, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar was asked to name his playing XI for the World Cup opener. Hosts India will kickstart its World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia. "The wicket will matter a lot. We all know that the Chennai wicket turns a little and the ball gets stuck on the pitch. So you won't need four fast bowling options there," Bangar said.

'Hardik can definitely do the third seamer's job'

The former Indian batting coach believes that pacer Hardik Pandya can complement the Jasprit Bumrah-starrer pace attack at the World Cup. Hosts India also have Shardul Thakur as a valuable all-rounder option in its World Cup squad. "Hardik Pandya can definitely do the third seamer's job. So that is why Axar Patel plays at No. 8 in my team. I don't think the Indian team will want to change their top seven in any situation throughout the World Cup," Bangar added.

'Ishan Kishan at No. 5, Shreyas Iyer at No. 4'

Talking about how India can line up against Australia in its World Cup opener, Bangar preferred an in-form Kishan over Rahul, who has joined the India squad for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The former India cricketer also left out senior pacer Mohammed Shami from his playing XI.

“I will go in the reverse order. Jadeja at No. 7, Hardik Pandya at No. 6, Ishan Kishan at No. 5, Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at No. 1 and No. 2. At No. 8, either Shardul or Axar Patel will play. The team's combination will be like this,” he concluded.

Sanjay Bangar's India XI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON