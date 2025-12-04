Mohammed Shami sends another reminder to Ajit Agarkar, Hardik Pandya shows might with the ball

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami issued another loud and timely reminder to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, dismantling Services with a superb four-wicket haul to steer Bengal to a convincing seven-wicket victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday. Mohammed Shami

Shami, who has been on the fringes of the India set-up in all formats despite being fully fit and available for selection, showcased all his experience and control during a spell that completely shifted the match. The 34-year-old returned outstanding figures of 4 for 13, striking twice in his opening over to remove both openers before returning later to clean up the tail. His efforts ensured Services were restricted to 165 in 18.2 overs, a total that always looked short on a true surface.

While pacer Akash Deep backed him up with an energetic 3 for 27, it was Shami’s precision and relentlessness that set the tone for Bengal’s dominance. Mukesh Kumar endured a rare off day, but the combined effort of the attack kept the pressure firmly on Services throughout the innings.

Bengal’s reply was ruthless. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, eager to strengthen his case ahead of next month’s IPL auction, smashed 58 off 37 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel unleashed an explosive 56 off 29. Their 93-run partnership in just over eight overs effectively sealed the contest, as Bengal raced to 167 for 3 in 15.1 overs.

For Shami, the performance adds to a growing body of domestic evidence highlighting his continued relevance in India’s fast-bowling ecosystem. With every outing, the veteran seamer appears intent on reminding the selectors that he remains one of the country’s most potent white-ball operators.

Hardik Pandya Shines with the Ball as Baroda Crush Gujarat in One-Sided Contest

In a much-watched Group stage clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hardik Pandya delivered a disciplined bowling performance, helping Baroda ease to an eight-wicket win over Gujarat in a low-scoring encounter. Coming off a blazing innings against Punjab in his comeback match, Hardik showed his value with the ball this time, returning figures of 1 for 16 from four overs, applying relentless pressure on a struggling Gujarat lineup.

Gujarat’s innings never took off as they crumbled for a mere 73 in 14.1 overs, with only two batters managing to enter double figures. Hardik removed the dangerous Urvil Patel (7), who chipped a return catch back to the all-rounder. Young seamer Raj Limbani was the star with the ball, producing a superb spell of 3 for 5, ripping through the middle order.

Baroda’s chase was swift and clinical. They wrapped up the target in just 6.4 overs, though Hardik himself managed only 10 off 6 deliveries. With the job done, the all-rounder is set to travel to Cuttack on December 6 to join the Indian T20I squad for the five-match series beginning December 9.

Kamboj, Thakral and Dalal Lead Haryana to Commanding Win

In another Group fixture, Haryana produced a complete performance to seal a seven-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh. Seamers Anshul Kamboj (3 for 44) and Anuj Thakral (3 for 31) shared six wickets between them, restricting HP to 176 for 8 despite a fighting 44 from Ekant Sen.

Haryana’s batting response was anchored by the in-form Yashvardhan Dalal, who smashed an unbeaten 76 off 44 balls, featuring seven boundaries and four towering sixes. His authoritative innings ensured Haryana crossed the finish line with two overs to spare, finishing on 177 for 3 in 18 overs.