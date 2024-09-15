Mohammed Shami sends unforgiving 'chinta unhe honi chahiye' reminder to Australia as mind games in full swing before BGT

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is already brewing a storm months ahead of its November start, as the mind games between India and Australia have kicked off in full swing. With India eyeing an unprecedented hat-trick of series wins Down Under, having secured 2-1 victories in both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 tours, the stakes are higher than ever. Mohammed Shami is expected to return from injury before the tour of Australia(Getty)

This time, the challenge is even more formidable, with five Tests on the line, compared to the four-match series in previous editions. As tensions rise, players and former cricketers on both sides are engaging in subtle verbal exchanges, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Australian legends and players alike have not held back, with former captain Ricky Ponting notably tipping Australia to finally end India's streak and shatter their hopes of a series hat-trick. Current players, including spin wizard Nathan Lyon and middle-order stalwart Marnus Labuschagne, have openly spoken about the magnitude of the series and the uphill task they face.

The psychological battle is heating up, and India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami has now stepped into the fray, turning the pressure back on Australia with a bold statement. In a rather undiplomatic remark, Shami asserted that Australia should be feeling the heat, not India. With the Men in Blue heading into the series as favourites, Shami confidently positioned his side as the team to beat, stating that the Aussies will be under more pressure considering India's formidable recent record in Australian conditions.

“Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, they should be worried),” Shami said, as quoted by PTI.

India’s unforgettable 2-1 series triumph in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under remains etched in cricketing history, especially considering the odds they overcame. Despite being bowled out for just 36 in the first Test and losing key players like Mohammed Shami to injuries, India mounted a heroic comeback under stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Shami's comeback awaited

As India gear up for another epic showdown, all eyes are on Mohammed Shami, who is expected to return from an injury sustained during the ODI World Cup last year. The experienced pacer has long been a pivotal figure in India’s Test attack, and his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be crucial as they aim to defend their title once again. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the trio in full force, as they head into a five-match series in Australia in November.