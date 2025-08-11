Mohammed Shami was ‘not confident’ after BCCI reached out to him; clock ticking for India pacer to save Test career

There was sudden buzz around Mohammed Shami’s potential return to the Indian Test fold for the series against England after the fast bowler was seen practising with a special ball, red on one side and white on the other, in the Sunrisers Hyderabad nets. But it all subsided when he was not considered for a spot in the side, sparking questions about his future in the Indian team. Mohammed Shami was not picked for the Test series against England(BCCI Twitter)

Shami has not played Test cricket since the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023. He returned to competitive cricket in October last year after being out of action for months due to injury. Although he featured in domestic red-ball matches, he failed to prove his fitness and was omitted from the tour of Australia.

According to The Telegraph, a BCCI official revealed that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee recognised Shami’s experience as crucial for the England series, especially with Jasprit Bumrah expected to play only three of the five Tests owing to workload management. However, the 35-year-old did not sound confident about his fitness, leaving the selectors sceptical, and was therefore not picked.

“First of all, he wasn’t dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn’t travel to England,” the BCCI official said. “After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn’t sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing.”

The official further pointed out that age was not on Shami’s side, and the preference would be for a fast bowler “who still has seven to eight years of cricket left in him rather than someone who’ll be turning 35 soon.”

Shami faces the ticking clock

The report stated that Shami is set to play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, beginning August 28. This will allow the selectors to reassess his fitness and form ahead of India’s home series against the West Indies in October. East Zone will open their campaign against North Zone in the quarter-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru.

“In all probability, Shami will be playing the first game. He’s busy with his preparation at his academy back home (in Amroha). He’s getting ready,” a source close to the pacer said.

A BCCI insider added: “If Shami produces an impact-making performance against North Zone, the selectors will certainly take notice because his quality cannot be ruled out. But the question is whether he’ll continue playing if East Zone advance beyond the quarter-finals. Will his body permit, given his dodgy knee and hamstring? In the Ranji Trophy, he used to bowl three-four overs in a spell and then go off the ground. So whether his body can take the rigours of a multi-day game remains a tricky question.”

An impressive Duleep Trophy campaign could hand Shami a shot at redemption in the West Indies series. However, the selectors are keeping a close eye on younger fast-bowling options, making this potentially a decisive moment in the veteran’s Test career.