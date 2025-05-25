'Mohammed Shami's body ageing; he is no longer the bowler he used to be': India pacer refused team management's request

The omission may not have come as a complete surprise, but it somehow hints at a closing chapter. Mohammed Shami, one of India’s most prolific red-ball bowlers, has been left out of the 18-member Test squad for the England tour, a decision that raises serious doubts about his future in the longest format. India's Mohammed Shami during the 2021 World Test Championship Final(ANI)

While the BCCI cited fitness concerns, a former national selector minced no words when assessing the long-term picture. "If Mohammed Shami isn't available in Australia or England, why would the selectors pick him against West Indies and South Africa at home? They might as well use Akash Deep, Arshdeep, Harshit or Mukesh as Siraj or Bumrah's partner. Shami's body is ageing and one has to accept that he is no longer the bowler he used to be," he told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Shami, who has taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests, has not played red-ball cricket since undergoing ankle surgery. He didn't make a single appearance in the 2023/25 World Test Championship cycle, missing home series against England last year and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

While he returned to action during the Champions Trophy and bowled in this year’s IPL, he managed just six wickets in nine games for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was eventually dropped. His lone first-class appearance came against Madhya Pradesh, where he bowled over 40 overs but took frequent breaks between spells; an early sign that his body wasn’t ready for sustained Test match demands.

Agarkar on Shami

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed as much on Saturday, when addressing Shami’s exclusion. "He has been trying to get fit for the series but he has had a little bit of a setback for the last week or so and he has got some MRIs done. I'd like to mention, I don't think he was going to be available for all five Tests. I don't think his workload is where it needs to be," Agarkar said. "It's what the medical guys told us that he's been ruled out of the series."

BCCI’s medical and sports science team reportedly assessed him in Lucknow recently and concluded that he remains far from ready to endure the grind of five-day cricket. Agarkar admitted the selectors were hoping to include him for at least part of the England tour.

“Unfortunately, we were hoping that he's available for some part of the series at least. But if he's not fit at the moment, it's very difficult to be waiting. It's rather planned with the guys that are fit and available. So it's unfortunate that a bowler like him will always want to try and pick by himself. At the moment, he's not fit,” said the chief selector.