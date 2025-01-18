Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Siraj's effectiveness comes down…': Rohit Sharma's blunt view on dropping IND pacer from Champions Trophy squad

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 18, 2025 06:32 PM IST

Rohit Sharma termed Mohammed Siraj unfortunate to miss out on the selection and said his reduced effect with the old ball played a part in it.

India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about the reason for dropping Mohammed Siraj out of the Champions Trophy squad. Siraj, who was part of India's 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 WC squads, failed to make it into the 15-member team for the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to start next month. In the last couple of years, Siraj has turned out to be the workhorse for the Indian pace unit, but the Indian skipper feels that his effectiveness dropped down in the death overs, which is why the selection committee went ahead with other options.

Mohammed Siraj took career-best figures of 6 for 21 in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2023.(PTI)
Mohammed Siraj took career-best figures of 6 for 21 in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2023.(PTI)

Rohit termed Siraj unfortunate to miss out on the selection and said his reduced effect with the old ball played a part in it.

"Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us," Rohit said at the press conference.

"It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” he said.

With pitches in Dubai expected to not favour fast bowlers a lot, India picked only three specialist pacers in the squad for the mega ICC event. Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury, got picked, while Mohammed Shami returned to the ODI side for the first time after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Arshdeep Singh was preferred over Siraj in the side for his ability to bowl disciplined line and length in death overs.

‘Arshdeep Singh can handle that pressure’

Rohit hoped Arshdeep would come good in the ODIs too after being around in the T20I setup for a long time.

"Arshdeep hasn't played a lot of ODIs, but he's been around the white-ball circuit for a long time. I don't feel so uncomfortable saying that he's not experienced," he said.

“He's been there (for long) enough and he's bowled some tough overs in white-ball cricket. I definitely think he can handle that pressure and Shami is a stalwart of white-ball cricket and what he did recently in the (ODI) World Cup, was superb to watch.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On