'Mohammed Siraj loves Virat Kohli a lot but…': GT pacer 'well aware' of RCB star's weakness as friends turn rivals

For years, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli played for the same cause – winning matches together for India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, due to the IPL retentions and the subsequent mega-auction in November, the former teammates will turn rivals when RCB host Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, Siraj and Kohli had an emotional reunion, hugging it out as the two met for the first time since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Siraj vs Virat Kohli - Who will win the battle?(Reuters/AFP)

Siraj was dropped from India's Champions Trophy, which India won, making Kohli a four-time ICC trophy winner. Siraj was dropped from the home ODI series against England and, subsequently, the CT in the UAE, but the India speedster is adamant about making a comeback to the team quickly. He had a forgettable outing against Punjab Kings, getting smashed for 54, but made amends with 2/34 against the Mumbai Indians. However, tonight promises to be Siraj's big test as Kohli, his mentor, his role model, stands in front of him.

Hyping up this individual battle is Irfan Pathan, who expects nothing less than a fiery and competitive contest between the two. Pathan reckons Siraj would not think twice about bowling outside off stump to Kohli, which has been the former RCB captain's kryptonite lately. Kohli was exposed for his weakness on the tour of Australia, and even though this is a totally different format and competition, Pathan reckons Siraj would know it at the back of his mind.

"A solid emotion is attached to this game, which is Mohammed Siraj's return to the Chinnaswamy stadium, but in a jersey that is not red in colour. The battle I am looking forward to is Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Siraj. Siraj will need to bowl out of his boots. He is well aware he can bowl that line outside off to him. How Kohli counters it is another fascinating aspect of it," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Hazlewood vs Gill another explosive contest

A couple of more matchups that excite Pathan are Josh Hazlewood bowling to Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan vs Liam Livingstone and Tim David. Pathan believes Hazlewood has shied away from bowling a stump-to-stump line this IPL but warned him against doing so against Gill. Meanwhile, Rashid, the No. 1 T20 spinner, and his battles against the big-hitting RCB duo of David and Livingstone promise to be a treat for the eyes, adds Pathan.

"Josh Hazlewood has bowled 48 balls thus far in the IPL but not one has hit the stumps. If Shubman Gill faces a good length ball, his strike-rate reads 100, but if the same length becomes short, his strike-rate and average both will soar to 150. This is a key match-up," Pathan added.

"How Rashid against David and Livingstone is set up could decide the outcome of this game. Chinnaswamy doesn't offer much turn. Rashid is a champion bowler. He picked up 2 wickets for 10 runs in the last match but he didn't finish his quota of 4 overs. He would be eager to perform."