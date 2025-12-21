Mohsin Naqvi dodges another Asia Cup chaos, takes centerstage in Pakistan U19 celebrations after India rout

In the same city, three months apart, another ‘Asia Cup’ trophy-presentation drama was expected to unfold as India U19 took on Pakistan in the final, with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi spotted in the stands at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday. However, Naqvi dodged the chaos and heaved a sigh of relief after Pakistan thrashed India by 191 runs to lift the trophy for the second time in their history. Pakistan beat India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup final

India had entered the contest as favourites, given their dominant record in U19 Asia Cup history and a comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the group stage earlier this month. Naqvi’s presence had reignited speculation over whether the Ayush Mhatre-led side would follow the senior Indian team’s stance in Dubai in September, when they refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as a minister in the Pakistani cabinet. Notably, there was no formal handshake between players during the group-stage clash or the final in the U19 tournament

However, India were comprehensively outplayed on Sunday. Powered by a spectacular 172 off 113 balls from the big-hitting Sameer Minhas, Pakistan posted a mammoth 347 for eight. In reply, India’s batting line-up struggled against the extra pace and bounce of Pakistan’s seamers. Ali Raza (4/42), Mohammad Sayyam (2/38) and Abdul Subhan (2/29) consistently hit hard lengths to dismantle the Indian top order, folding them for 156 in 26.2 overs.

After the match, the Indian players did not take the stage where Naqvi was present and instead collected their runners-up medals separately from an ACC delegate. Naqvi later presented the winners’ medals to the Pakistan U19 team and posed for photographs with each member of the squad. He then set aside his ACC role and assumed his duties as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, joining the Farhan Yousaf-led side in their trophy celebrations. Naqvi even took centre stage as the players posed with the trophy.

On September 28, a controversy erupted around the trophy presentation. After India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Suryakumar and his men refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi. Instead of delegating the task, the ACC head left the venue with the trophy. Despite multiple requests from the BCCI for an alternative arrangement, he maintained that the Indian team should accept the trophy directly from him.

Pakistani media later reported that Naqvi had proposed a separate presentation ceremony in Dubai on November 5. The BCCI turned it down and indicated that it would raise the issue at an ICC meeting if it were not resolved.

The issue appeared to ease on the sidelines of the ICC meeting, where BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia held talks with Naqvi. Saikia later said that the discussions were positive, expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved shortly, and added that the trophy would be handed over to India without the need for any further escalation.