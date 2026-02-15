Naqvi to break ice with ICC officials in Colombo after boycott storm, attend India vs Pakistan; BCB president stays away

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi landed in Colombo on Sunday ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, beyond attending the high-voltage Group A fixture, Naqvi’s primary agenda is to meet ICC chairman Jay Shah and other governing council members, according to a PTI report. India will play against Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo

A source revealed that senior PCB officials, including Pakistan Super League CEO Salman Naseer and Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed, are also in Colombo alongside Naqvi.

“The Sri Lankan board has invited officials from other boards as well, but the reason for Naqvi going is to have discussions with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and other officials on the sidelines to break the ice after the boycott fiasco,” the source said.

Relations between the ICC and PCB were strained earlier this month after the Pakistan board, in solidarity with Bangladesh, threatened to boycott the India game. The move came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for its World Cup fixtures citing security concerns.

Bangladesh were subsequently replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

After weeks of diplomatic and cricket board engagement involving the ICC, the Bangladesh Cricket Board, SLC, and the PCB, the Pakistan government reversed its decision and confirmed it would take the field against India.

The report further stated that top BCCI officials will also be present in Colombo, raising the possibility of key discussions on the sidelines of the match.

“Naqvi will be in a position to have productive talks in Colombo having gotten clearance from the Premier,” the source added.

BCB president stays away Meanwhile, according to a Cricbuzz report, BCB president Aminul Islam, who had initially planned to travel to Colombo after receiving an ICC invitation, changed his mind at the last minute.

It was confirmed after a meeting between BCB officials and Aminul, who recently returned to Dhaka from Kuwait following an Asian Cricket Council meeting.

“I spoke with Aminul Islam. Since Bangladesh isn’t in it, he said, ‘Why should I go there just to watch the match?’ So he refused,” BCB umpires committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman told Cricbuzz.

“Maybe at first he said he would go but later realized if Bangladesh isn’t playing, what’s the point of going unnecessarily,” he added.