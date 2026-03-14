More accolades come Jasprit Bumrah’s way, from PAK arch-rival Javed this time: ‘He is like Usman Tariq of fast bowlers’

Jasprit Bumrah had been outstanding in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. In the last three wins for the champion Indian team against the West Indies, England and New Zealand, he had been particularly impressive. During the tournament, he became India's highest wicket-taker in the history of the event. His tally currently stands at 40. He also picked up his 500th international scalp during the course of the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action makes him unique. (PTI)

Bumrah has been the toast of the town for the past many days, with practically everyone speaking of him in glowing terms. Pakistan's selector Aaqib Javed is the newest to the list. World Cup winner in 1992 under the great Imran Khan, Javed called Bumrah "the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers".

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Javed could have chosen better words though as Tariq appears more accomplished in those he has used. He has only recently started playing international cricket, while Bumrah has been in international cricket for more than 10 years now as a proven performer. But we understand, Javed meant well, meant praising the Indian pacer. There was nothing more to it. Just that he couldn't put it the right way.

Javed sounds like a Bumrah fan Anyway, Javed said: “In today’s era, across this entire World Cup, there is only one bowler like that - Bumrah. Because he is different. He is not a normal bowler. Even his action is unusual. When he comes in to bowl, I always say he is like the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers.”

“He bowls so quickly and in such a unique manner that a batter never really finds any flow or rhythm against him. He simply doesn’t allow it,” he added.

Tariq was also one of the newcomers who caught the eye at the T20 World Cup. He bowled well for the large part of his team's campaign that ended in the Super 8s with a consolation win against Sri Lanka. Against India, he bowled very well and accounted for captain Suryakumar Yadav. He was one of the few positives in Pakistan's big defeat.

In the six matches that he played, the mystery spinner, largely because of his unique bowling action, took 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.23.

We don't know how Bumrah will take this praise from Javed, but there is no doubt Tariq will be pleased as punch for being mentioned with Bumrah in the same sentence.