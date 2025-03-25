'MS Dhoni asked Vignesh Puthur how old is he and...': Suspense ends over internet-breaking IPL 2025 moment

Chennai Super Kings did win their Clasico against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, with Noor Ahmad and Rachin Ravindra pulling off their heroics, but it was Vignesh Puthur who became the talk of the town. The 24-year-old from Kerala, who had never played a T20 game at the senior level, single-handedly put Chennai under pressure in the thriller at Chepauk with three quick wickets in the middle overs. Yet the talk and the mystery remained around his internet-breaking moment with MS Dhoni after the match. Chennai Super Kings' batter MS Dhoni interacts with MI's Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday(PTI)

After Rachin smashed the winning six and the players from each side shook hands on a customary note, Dhoni walked up to the youngster and patted his back. For Vignesh, it was a moment beyond imagination as his eyes lit up. The two had a small chat before Dhoni made his way back to the dugout.

On the following morning, when close friend Sreerag called up Vignesh, the first question he asked was the one that was on everyone's mind. "Eddaaa, pulli entha da paranchu? (What did MS Dhoni say) is what I asked first because even my parents were keen to know," he told The Indian Express.

Sreerag, who used to take Vignesh on his bike for training and back to the restaurant that served fish, finally ended the suspense. "Dhoni asked him how old is he and told Vignesh to keep doing the same things that have brought him to the IPL," he said.

'Parents were clearly taken aback'

Vignesh knocked off CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after he scored his fifty before getting rid of Shivam Dube, who feats on spinners, and Deepak Hooda in a single spell on Sunday night. And although the efforts went in vain, his family was overwhelmed by the performance.

"They were clearly taken aback. At this moment, you need to stay true to your roots and that's what I told them. We have seen what quick fame and money could do to cricketers. We saw it with Vinod Kambli then and now we are seeing it with Prithvi Shaw. This one game doesn't make him good or bad," Sreerag said.