MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli’s heartfelt message for MS Dhoni -You will always be my captain

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 38th birthday today and Virat Kohli, who has never kept his fondness about Dhoni a secret, has paid lavish tributes to the seasoned campaigner. He took to Twitter to wish Dhoni and said that the 38-year old will always be his captain.

“Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain,” Kohli tweeted.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Dhoni cutting a cake in the presence of his wife, daughter and team members.

ALSO READ: Wonder of the cricketing world: Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni on 38th birthday

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished Dhoni on the occasion and wrote: “Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games.”

Whereas Rohit Sharma posted a picture with Dhoni captioning it as: “Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday @msdhoni.”

Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday @msdhoni 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rpCg4dDzu2 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 7, 2019

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings team-mate Suresh Raina tweeted: “Happy birthday to a fantastic friend, an amazing guide, & a great brother! Mahi bhai, wishing you a life filled with love & happiness. May you continue to reach new heights & success always @msdhoni.”

Happy birthday to a fantastic friend, an amazing guide, & a great brother! Mahi bhai, wishing you a life filled with love & happiness. May you continue to reach new heights & success always @msdhoni 🎂🎂🇮🇳✌️🎁 pic.twitter.com/GZdI0f6ZFw — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 7, 2019

India atop the points table in the ongoing World Cup and will face fourth-positioned New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 18:59 IST