'MS Dhoni had world's best batting lineup. Imran Khan had just…': Ex-PAK skipper's sensational 'captaincy' comparison

Comparing the captaincy tenures of former India skipper MS Dhoni and legendary Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt claimed that the 1992 World Cup winner didn't have the best of resources during his reign. Regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, former India skipper Dhoni is the only captain to have won an ICC World Cup (2011), ICC World T20 (2007) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013). The ex-Pakistan skipper issued a noteworthy statement while discussing the captaincy tenures of MS Dhoni and Imran Khan(AP-Reuters)

While Dhoni ended India's long wait for a second World Cup title in 2011, ex-Pakistani skipper Imran masterminded Pakistan's maiden title triumph in the showpiece event. Sharing his views on YouTube, former Pakistan skipper Butt admitted that it will be unfair to draw a captaincy comparison between the two icons of the game.

'Dhoni was not at all vocal'

However, the former Pakistani skipper said that Dhoni was blessed with the best batting lineup during his captaincy stint. Talking about Imran, the ex-Pakistan opener claimed that Javed Miandad was the only superstar batter when the legendary all-rounder captained the Asian giants. "You cannot draw comparisons here. MS Dhoni had the world's best batting lineup. Imran, on the other hand, had just himself and Javed Miandad. Imran was an all-rounder, so Miandad was the only big batter in that team. I don't want to compare, as there was a big difference in their resources. But both of them were brilliant captains and decision-makers. They would back their players completely. Imran bhai was very vocal, as seen from his gestures. Dhoni was not at all vocal," Butt said.

Already retired from international cricket, ex-India skipper Dhoni recently guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to lift their record-equalling fifth IPL crown in the 16th season of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 41-year-old played 90 Tests, 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 98 T20Is for Team India.

