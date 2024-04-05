'MS Dhoni made a really poor call...': Simon Doull exposes flaws in internet-breaking IPL 2024 knock

Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Hyderabad on Friday. CSK will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their previous fixture. Chasing 192, CSK were restricted to 171/6 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 37 runs of 16 balls from MS Dhoni. The former CSK captain hammered four fours and three sixes but failed to prevent a 20-run defeat for his side. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot.(ANI)

Dhoni's knock broke the internet as fans rushed in to hail the India legend. But former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull felt that Dhoni had a 'poor' batting approach against DC and criticised him.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said, "I know there was a lot of hoopa about Dhoni's innings but he blocked a lot of balls. He faced a lot of dots and then when he started to not take runs, I could not believe what I was watching. I know he is the great MS Dhoni but it was a poor call. It was a really poor call not to take those runs."

"You are still trying to win the game and I know it is his first bat in a long time, first bat of the season and he is probably thinking at some stage of maybe getting to find some form but I didn't agree with it. I didn't agree with what happened in that situation. To me, it was a really poor look. I was watching it and thinking you know, it didn't look good for me. That just didn't look quite right to me when he wasn't taking runs," he further added.

Initially, DC posted 191/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from David Warner (52) and Rishabh Pant (51). Going into their upcoming match, Chennai are currently third in the points table with four points in three matches. They are facing a side, who are seventh in the standings with two points in three games.