President Ram Nath Kovind lauds MS Dhoni - ‘He made Ranchi famous in world of cricket’

Dhoni on Sunday met President Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital alongwith his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:53 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Ranchi
Former India captain MS Dhoni with President Ram Nath Kovind.
Former India captain MS Dhoni with President Ram Nath Kovind.(Reuters/File)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday showered praise on MS Dhoni, saying despite him maintaining a low profile, people across the country love the veteran cricketer. Dhoni on Sunday met President Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital alongwith his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. “MS Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented,” the President said while addressing students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University.

Also read: Indian cricketers divided on opinion on former captain’s future

“His talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand. MS Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket,” he added. Along with Dhoni, President Kovind also praised ace archer Deepika Kumar and Jaipal Singh Munda, who had led the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928 Olympics.

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2016, has been on a sabbatical since the culmination of the 2019 World Cup.

Also read: ‘Do not see Dhoni playing the next World Cup,’ Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni’s future

Speculations have been rife that Dhoni might have played his last international game in England and Wales. However, no announcement has been made on those lines by the 38-year-old.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST

