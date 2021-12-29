MS Dhoni resurfaces as Yuzvendra Chahal poses with former India captain, Sakshi Dhoni and Dhanashree Verma in lovely picture

cricket

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:11 IST

For the first time since Chennai Super Kings last match in IPL 2020, MS Dhoni has been sighted, thanks to none other than his former India teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal, who made his debut under Dhoni in 2016, shared a picture with his former captain in Dubai. The leg-spinner, in fact, shared a couple of pictures, one with Dhoni while the other featured Dhoni and Chahal with their respective partners Sakshi and Dhanashree Verma.

In the picture, Dhoni could be seen sporting a white beard, which promises to remind fans of his look in 2018 when India toured England. Chahal shared the pictures on Instagram, the caption reading: “Extremely happy & blessed.”

Dhoni, the most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket, who won all three ICC titles – T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and the Champions Trophy – announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 earlier this year after not having played any form of cricket since the semifinal of last year’s World Cup, which resulted in a heartbreak for India. He had scored 50.

He led CSK in the 2020 season of the IPL held in Dubai, where the team performed woefully to finish second from bottom on the points table with 12 points from 14 matches. On Sunday, Dhoni was announced as captain of the ICC Men’s ODI and T20I teams of the Decade, given his supreme record as captain. Besides, leading India to three ICC titles, under Dhoni, the team had also reached the final of the 2014 World T20 in Bangladesh and the semifinal of the World T20 in 2016 and the 2015 World Cup.

On Monday, Dhoni was also announced the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for the Decade. He pipped the likes of Kane Williamson, Mahela Jayawardene, Brendon McCullum and others to bag the award for his decision to recall former England batsman Ian Bell following a controversial run out during the India-England Test series in 2011.