e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

MS Dhoni starts training but remains unavailable for West Indies series - see pic

Ever since that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni’s future has been a subject of intense speculation but the player himself has not spoken a word on it.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:50 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
File image of India cricketer MS Dhoni.
File image of India cricketer MS Dhoni.(ANI)
         

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month. Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July, had a net session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, raising hopes of a comeback.

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal slams 2nd double hundred as India take control

However, he remains unavailable for the three T20s and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting December 6 in Mumbai.

“He is not available for the West Indies series,” a BCCI official said on Friday.

Hindustantimes

Ever since that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni’s future has been a subject of intense speculation but the player himself has not spoken a word on it.

The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats.

Also Read: Kohli asks  Agarwal to go for double ton, batsman fulfills captain’s wishes - Watch

Host broadcaster Star Sports wanted Dhoni to commentate in India’s first-ever day-night Test, against Bangladesh, from November 22-26, but he will not be doing that as he remains a contracted player of the BCCI. As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would have also amounted to conflict of interest.

tags
top news
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveThe Body trailerMicrosoft Project xCloudIPL 2020Gautam GambhirAnushka SharmaSSC CGL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news