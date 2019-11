MS Dhoni starts training but remains unavailable for West Indies series - see pic

cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month. Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July, had a net session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, raising hopes of a comeback.

However, he remains unavailable for the three T20s and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting December 6 in Mumbai.

“He is not available for the West Indies series,” a BCCI official said on Friday.

Ever since that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni’s future has been a subject of intense speculation but the player himself has not spoken a word on it.

The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats.

Host broadcaster Star Sports wanted Dhoni to commentate in India’s first-ever day-night Test, against Bangladesh, from November 22-26, but he will not be doing that as he remains a contracted player of the BCCI. As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would have also amounted to conflict of interest.