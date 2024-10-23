MS Dhoni to keep CSK waiting until last day before IPL retention deadline, unavailable to meet till Oct 28: Report

With the IPL mega auction just around the corner, MS Dhoni's future in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup remains in the spotlight. At 43, Dhoni is yet to confirm his availability for the upcoming season, leaving fans and the franchise in suspense. While he retired from international cricket in 2020, his legacy in the IPL is as strong as ever, having captained CSK to five IPL titles — a record that places them at the top alongside Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium(ANI)

According to a report by Sports Tak, CSK officials are set to meet Dhoni on either October 29 or 30, just before the October 31 deadline for submitting the list of retained players ahead of the mega auction. The meeting comes after Dhoni reportedly informed the franchise that he would not be available for discussions until October 28, leaving the final decision on his retention to these critical dates.

Interestingly, Dhoni is now eligible to be retained as an uncapped player, thanks to a rule that the IPL reintroduced after scrapping it in 2021. This rule allows players who have retired from international cricket for five years to be considered uncapped.

Despite his international retirement, Dhoni’s influence on the field has not waned. In IPL 2024, he stepped down from captaincy just before CSK’s opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, handing the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Dhoni continued to lead from the front with his experience and calming presence.

Dhoni's performance in IPL 2024

In 14 matches last season, Dhoni scored 161 runs, with a highest score of 37 not out. He maintained an exceptional average of 73, hitting 13 sixes and 14 fours. His role wasn’t just limited to his batting, as his tactical acumen and leadership helped Gaikwad. The Super Kings, however, missed out on qualifying for the playoffs, finishing 5th.

With the mega auction likely to take place in Riyadh on November 24 or 25, Dhoni’s decision is crucial for CSK’s planning. The franchise will have to decide on their retention strategy and auction dynamics based on whether Dhoni chooses to return for another season or steps away from playing.