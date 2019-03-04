MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli spend time with all bowlers - Mohammed Siraj

Young Mohammed Siraj, who was drafted in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, in Australia could play only one ODI, but believes that the experience he gained in the training sessions helped him a lot.

Speaking to CricketNext, Siraj said that the stint with the Indian team will help him improve his game and the lessons learnt can be translated into games.

He also spoke about the influence of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on young pacers and said that both the senior members spend time individually with young players and provide invaluable tips.

“They (Kohli and Dhoni) spent time with all bowlers individually. Coaches (Bharat) Arun and Ravi (Shastri) sir’s inputs were also very good. They told me to bowl in the nets like I would bowl in match conditions and that helped me get a lot of focus. They instructed me not to try experiment too much, just bowl back of a length as much as possible,” Siraj said.

He will now play under Virat Kohli in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and the young seamer says that having Kohli as the captain is a great bonus since he can counter the plans of the batsmen.

“Playing under Virat in RCB is great experience. He is such a great batsman, he gives great insights to me how a batsman thinks at the crease and how to bowl at different stages,” he added.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 09:39 IST