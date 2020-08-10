MS Dhoni would clap for the bowler when a good ball was hit for a six: Muttiah Muralitharan

cricket

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:39 IST

Legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan lauded India-wicket batsman MS Dhoni for his captaincy skills. Murali said the best part about Dhoni’s captaincy was that he trusted the bowler and gave him the freedom to set his own field. “He was a young captain, I’d say. It was in 2007 World Cup that he captained India and won. But his bowl. If it wasn’t working, then he’d ask them to give a chance to the field he sets,” Murali told India off-spinner R Ashwin in his show DRS with Ash.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Murali, who has played under Dhoni’s leadership in IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said Dhoni would sometimes clap for the bowler when a good ball was hit for a six.

Also read: Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic

“He (Dhoni) will clap if a good ball gets hit for a six. He’ll tell the bowler that it’s a good ball, and it doesn’t matter if the batsman has hit you for a six. Batsmen too have the talent to hit,” said Murali.

Murali, who picked up 40 wickets while playing under Dhoni in three seasons of IPL between 2008 and 2010, said Dhoni would take the bowler alone to tell him what to do instead of doing it in public.

“So with that kind of appreciations, he’ll call you alone, to tell you what’s needed instead of doing it in pubic because of those qualities, he has been so successful,” added Murali.

Further explaining Dhoni’s qualities as a leader, Murali, who has more than 1300 international wickets - the most - to his name, said Dhoni always listened to the advice of seniors even at a young age.

“He has the ability to think calmly, it’s because of these plus points that he became such a good leader. Even when he was young, he’d listen to advice (from seniors). He’ll listen to people and then he’ll make the decision at the end of the day. That’s how he used to captain.

“But more than that, he wouldn’t care about how players bat in the IPL. But he wants the players who can win the match for you. That’s how he went about his business,” Murali added.

Dhoni, who has led CSK in all 10 seasons of their IPL appearances, is supposed to return to cricket as their leader in IPL 2020 which will take place in UAE from September 19 to November 10.