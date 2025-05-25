MS Dhoni's body 'surviving'; needs maintenance in 'last stage of career' amid shaky IPL future: 'I can only thank god'

And for the final time this year, MS Dhoni will be in action as the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings play their last match of IPL 2025. The last few matches have proven that the knocked-out teams are out to spoil the party for the top four franchises that have qualified for the Playoffs. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the final, but which two teams will play the first Qualifier, the Eliminator, and the Qualifier 2 will only be answered with time. With four league matches still left, there's plenty of intrigue. MS Dhoni, at 43, is showing no signs of retiring from IPL just yet(AP)

Like every season, Dhoni was asked the same question – maybe not in as many words, but something along familiar lines. When the CSK captain won the toss and opted to bat, Ravi Shastri, the former India coach, was quick to ask how Dhoni's body was behaving in Ahmedabad's sultry weather but more importantly, having taken the rigours of the last 18 years of the IPL.

"Well it's surviving. Every year is a new challenge, especially when you reach the last stage of your career, you have to respect the body, and it also needs a lot of maintenance. Thanks to the support staff; they've been doing their bit on and off. But it's responded well. I can only thank god that when I was playing international cricket and playing for the country, it didn't trouble me enough," said Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's love for fans

At 43, it's Dhoni's love for fans and the franchise that keeps bringing him back for another season. Make no mistake, Dhoni is no longer the force he once was. This season has been poor, in particular, with Dhoni having managed just 196 runs, unable to secure CSK a place in the Playoffs. As for whether Dhoni will return next year for another run, only he knows the answer. But then again, with Dhoni, the one thing you know is that you never know. As per reports, Dhoni has given no signs of retirement to the management just yet. So the end may not be near after all.

"It's a very good feeling and I always said it's a big thank you from the fans side. That's what I believe, like whatever last few years I will be playing, you know, it's a way of, they are saying that thank you very much for whatever you have done. And it's amazing, especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans," Dhoni said in conversation with Star Sports.

"Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket. So IPL is the next best thing that can happen. So, I don't get goosebumps, but it's a kind of feeling, you know, whenever you walk in, everybody is very excited. They're waiting for you. They want you to do well. Even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, know they still want you to perform, contribute a bit, whatever it may be.So yeah, it's, it's an amazing feeling."