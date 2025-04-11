MS Dhoni's clueless dismissal to Sunil Narine leaves Jadeja's wife shocked; captaincy returns starts with disaster

MS Dhoni's return as the Chennai Super Kings captain did not start on an ideal note, as the legendary cricketer was out for 1 off 4 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 match at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 11). Dhoni made the packed Chepauk crowd wait and wait, even sending Impact Sub Deepak Hooda ahead of him, before finally coming out to bat at No.9 for the second time in the tournament. But Sunil Narine, his nemesis in the IPL, cut the party short. MS Dhoni was given out LBW

Narine bowled a sharp off-spinner to Dhoni, who took his front foot across the line. Failing to counter the turn of the ball, Dhoni played all around it and the ball struck him right in front. Umpire Chris Gaffaney had no doubts in his mind before raising his finger. Dhoni was quick to send it upstairs. Notably, he had raised his bat to the umpire as soon as Narine went up in appeal.

When replays were shown, there was a slight murmur on the UltraEdge as the ball was close to the bat but the third umpire took his time and judged that there was a gap between the ball and the bat. Once the third umpire ruled out the possibility of an inside edge involved, there was very little chance of Dhoni's survival. It was three reds.

A disappointed Dhoni took the long walk back for 1 off 4 balls. When Gaffaney was asked to stick to his original decision, a hush around Chepauk reigned supreme. Among the dejected and shocked CSK fans was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba. She could not believe the third umpire's decision. A shocked Rivaba put her hands over her head and then covered her face in disbelief.

Credit must be given to KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane for throwing the ball to Narine, who has a great record against Dhoni - Narine has dismissed Dhoni three times in T20s and conceded only two boundaries in 19 innings - in the IPL. Before the start of the 16th over, Rahane was seen having a chat with Moeen Ali and Narine. The trio decided that Narine should bowl out his full quota in an attempt to get Dhoni out early, and the strategy worked out perfectly for KKR.

MS Dhoni vs Sunil Narine in T20s

Inns: 19

Runs: 48

Balls: 92

Dismissals: 3

Avg: 16.0

SR: 52.17

4s/6: 2/0

Bnd%: 2.17

Dot%: 55.4

Dhoni stepped up to lead CSK after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured elbow. Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League titles and is amongst the world's most successful captains.