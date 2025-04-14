Menu Explore
MS Dhoni's ‘fantastic’ underarm throw catches LSG batter Abdul Samad off guard: 'One of the craziest runouts ever'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 09:38 PM IST

IPL 2025, LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni pulled off a fantastic underarm throw as Abdul Samad was caught off guard at the non-striker's end. 

MS Dhoni has still got it. The 43-year-old, who is an uncapped player in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, brought out his best as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants batter Abdul Samad at the non-striker's end on Monday. In the final over of LSG's innings, MS Dhoni displayed some magic to catch Samad completely off guard.

MS Dhoni pulls off one of the ''craziest runouts in the history of IPL'(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)
MS Dhoni pulls off one of the ''craziest runouts in the history of IPL'(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

Matheesha Pathirana bowled a leg-side wide, and Rishabh Pant called his partner Samad through for a quick single. The right-hander was a bit late in reacting, and as a result, he was found inches short of his crease.

Dhoni displayed his smartness as he targeted the non-striker's end. He gently tossed the ball to the bowler's end, and it hit the bull's eye. This led to Samad walking back to the hut after scoring 20 runs off 11 balls.

On the very next delivery, Dhoni took a simple catch off the bowling of Pathirana as Rishabh Pant departed to the pavilion after playing a captain's knock of 63 runs.

In the fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni completed 200 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL. He achieved the feat after inflicting the stumping of Ayush Badoni. He is now the first player in the tournament's history to have more than 200 dismissals to his name in the IPL.

LSG post 166/7 in 20 overs

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and asked to bowl first. The five-time champions looked a rejuvenated lineup at the Ekana on Monday, as the fielding and bowling effort was considerably better than in the previous few games.

If Rishabh Pant didn't play a 63-run knock, Lucknow Super Giants wouldn't have posted a total of more than the 160-run mark. Mitchell Marsh (30) also chipped in with a useful knock, but he was not at his fluent best.

Ayush Badoni scored 22 runs but he got two reprieves. At first, he was dismissed off a new ball and later a DRS call saved Badoni from being adjudged LBW off the delivery of Ravindra Jadeja.

For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Mathessha Pathirana took two wickets each while Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed took one wicket each.

News / Cricket News / MS Dhoni's 'fantastic' underarm throw catches LSG batter Abdul Samad off guard: 'One of the craziest runouts ever'
