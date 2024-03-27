MS Dhoni's reaction from dugout when Shivam Dube reaches fifty is a CSK gold in IPL 2024 match against GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad credited MS Dhoni for working on Shivam Dube's game in the build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Repaying the faith on Tuesday, Dube played a rollicking knock to make sure the Super Kings posted a gigantic target for the 2022 winners, Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No.7 of the tournament. In the rematch of last year's final, Dube extended Dhoni's stay at the dugout as Chennai reached 206-6 in the 20-over contest. Dhoni was seen applauding Dube for his blazing knock(ANI)

With CSK trying out young gun Sameer Rizvi at the No.6 position, Dhoni was unused as a batter in the recently concluded encounter. Though fans didn't get to see Dhoni make his trademark walk with the bat at the Chepauk, the CSK icon was up on his feet when Dube completed his quick-fire half-century. It was raining sixes, and Dhoni had the best seat in the house. Dube tormented the GT bowlers at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rallying behind Dube from the stands, Dhoni was seen applauding the CSK southpaw for his blazing knock.

MS Dhoni reacts after Shivam Dube gets to his half-century against GT

While New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra set the tone with his 46-run knock, Dube took over and notched up the only fifty of the contest. Dube smoked five sixes and creamed two boundaries in his entertaining knock against the Gujarat Titans. Gaikwad (46), Ravindra (46) and Dube (51 off 23 balls) powered CSK to the match-winning total. Dube batted at a strike rate of 221.74 against the former IPL champions.

'This franchise is different': Dube

In reply, Shubman Gill's GT mustered 143-8 to lose the match by 63 runs. Dube-starrer CSK have climbed to the top spot after thrashing GT at home. “This franchise is different from all others. This franchise is giving me freedom and I also want to win some matches for them. I worked in that way as well - it is helping me, I know they are going to bowl short balls and I'm ready for that. They want me to go on a higher strike rate and I want to do that,” Dube said.

Dhoni has worked personally on Dube's game

Dhoni-starrer CSK have won their first two matches of the season. CSK will next meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in match No.13 of the IPL 2024 at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. "When he (Dube) came here the management worked with him personally, Mahi bhai worked with him personally. He knows what role he is playing and which bowler to take on. A big plus for us," CSK skipper Gaikwad said after the match.