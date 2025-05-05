Mumbai Indians break silence on why Rohit Sharma is only batting and not fielding in IPL 2025: ‘Need guys with speed'

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma had a slow start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as runs were hard to come by for the right-hander. However, the India Test and ODI captain has managed to turn the tide as he has gotten back among the runs. In 10 matches, Rohit has scored 293 runs, including three half-centuries. Ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Gujarat Titans, head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained the decision to use Rohit Sharma as an impact sub in most of the matches this season. Mahela Jayawardene explains why Rohit Sharma has been playing as an impact sub. (REUTERS)

For the majority of the IPL 2025 season, Rohit Sharma has not fielded for the majority of the opponents' batting innings. He has only come out with 2-3 overs in the fielding innings, and then the experienced campaigner comes out to open the batting for the franchise.

During the pre-match press conference, Mahela Jayawardene said that the decision to use Rohit Sharma as an "impact sub" was not taken at the start of the season. He also revealed that India's Champions Trophy-winning captain was nursing a niggle; hence it was decided to use him as an impact sub.

“No, it wasn't at the start. Obviously, Rohit was on the field in some of the games. But if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles. Most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners,” Jayawardene said at the pre-match press conference. Y

“You need guys with speed and all that. So that also comes into play. And Rohit was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy. So we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard. And we have managed that while batting is the most important thing,” he added.

‘Rohit is actively involved’

Mahela Jayawardene said that Rohit's playing as an impact sub is no deterrent, as he continues to give his input from the dugout and is constantly involved in the discussions surrounding the game.

“He's contributed tremendously whether he's on the field or not. If you've seen, he's always browning the dugout or he goes in during timeouts. And there's a lot of communication happening. So actively involved,” said Jayawardene.

“But it's just overall planning for us to make sure that we have all the bowling options that we need on the field. And we have a lot of senior heads as well. Most likely to be taken out would be (either a Surya or a Tilak or someone like that, a domestic batter. So it's a hard choice for me. But it's a good headache to have,” he added.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches. If they win against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, they will go to the top of the table.

In the last four matches Mumbai Indians have played, Rohit Sharma has scored half-centuries in three matches. Mumbai Indians are currently on a six-match winning streak.