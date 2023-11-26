close_game
News / Cricket / "Mumbai Indians have struck gold," Ravichandran Ashwin speaks on Hardik Pandya's trade to MI

Nov 26, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Number one Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on Hardika Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that if the news is true then the five-time IPL winners have struck gold.

While speaking in a video shared on his official Instagram account, Ashwin said that the Mumbai-based franchise are not giving any players, since earlier they had never given any players.

"If it's true Mumbai Indians have struck gold. So if it's true and it's a complete cash deal from whatever I read. There's no player that Mumbai is giving, Mumbai Indians have never given players on trade. I don't think it has happened ever. But how does that XI look like if Hardik goes back who's an MI grown player," Ashwin said.

"There's three times when a captain has been traded. One, yours truly, no. 2 Ajinkya Rahane and now Hardik Pandya," Ashwin pointed out some facts.

The all-rounder led the Gujarat-based franchise to win the title in the 2022 season of the IPL and was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the final game against Rajasthan Royals.

The 37-year-old opined that Mumbai have to free up their purse to make sure they come under the auction budget since Pandya is a 15-crore rupees player.

"The only difference between us and Hardik is that he's an IPL-winning captain which completely changes the balance for even Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see whether another Pandya might.. oh sorry sorry. But what Mumbai needs to do now is because Hardik Pandya is a 15-crore player. They have to free up their purse to make sure they come under the auction budget," he concluded.

As per ESPNcricinfo, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to cut ties with his current team, Gujarat Titans (GT), and return to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The trade is an all-cash deal comprising the Mumbai-based franchise paying 15 crore rupees as the 30-year-old's salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

If the move happens successfully then it will be considered the biggest player trade in IPL history. As of now, neither franchise has made it official. (ANI)

