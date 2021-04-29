MI, RR bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Gopal mimic each other bowling actions in hilarious video: WATCH

Before things got serious between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians ahead of their IPL 2021 clash at Delhi on Thursday, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Gopal were spotted in a light mood. In fact, the MI pacer and the Royals spinner were in such a jovial mood that they ended up mimicking each other’s actions in the build-up the game.

In a short 25-second clip shared by RR on their social handle, the act was perfectly captured. Bumrah and Gopal looked to outdo each other trying to copy the other’s action. It started with Gopal aping Bumrah’s run up before the fast bowler did a casual enactment of the way Gopal bowls. After a little conversation, Bumrah brought out his real self, jumping in the air like Gopal leaving the on-lookers amused.

This is not the first time Bumrah has been known to reveal actions. During last year’s IPL, Bumrah while bowling in the nets, copied the bowling if six different legends, including that of Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Anil Kumble and Gopal himself. Besides, earlier in January this year, Bumrah aped Kumble’s action to perfect during one of India net sessions. So uncanny was the resemblance that the former India leg-spinner seemed impressed with the effort and replied to Bumrah.

“Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series,” tweeted Kumble.

Bumrah bowled phenomenally against the Royals in Match 24. Although the MI pacer picked up just one wicket, he gave away only 15 runs from his four overs that restricted RR to 171/4 from their 20 overs. Bumrah removed Shivam Dube, dismissing him caught and bowled for 35 off 31 balls which included two fours and two sixes. Bumrah has picked up five wickets from six matches for MI, including a best of 2/26 in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.