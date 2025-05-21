Mumbai weather forecast: What happens if MI vs DC IPL 2025 match gets washed out? Check playoff scenarios for both teams

Delhi Capitals’ playoff hopes in IPL 2025 were already pretty tight, and now, the weather gods may just have the final say. With just two league matches remaining, Axar Patel’s side must win both to secure a top-four finish. But an ominous rain forecast ahead of their next fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday has pushed the DC fans into a state of panic. Axar Patel (L) with Hardik Pandya during Delhi Capitals' match against Mumbai Indians earlier in IPL 2025(IPL)

A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai for the next four days, raising the possibility of rain interruptions during the high-stakes clash at the Wankhede. According to AccuWeather, there's an 80% chance of precipitation in the city with up to 1.5 hours of rainfall expected. Though the probability dips to 25% at night, the fluctuating nature of Mumbai’s pre-monsoon showers makes any clear forecast unreliable.

Currently trailing MI by one point on the table, a washout would leave Delhi with 14 points while Mumbai would move up to 15. That single point could have massive ramifications, boosting Mumbai's qualification chances while severely limiting Delhi’s options.

Both sides face the Punjab Kings in their final league game. PBKS have already qualified, making them a high-quality opponent with little pressure. If the MI vs DC match is abandoned and Mumbai then go on to beat Punjab, it would knock Delhi out of playoff contention regardless of how they perform in their own final game.

In such a scenario, Delhi's only lifeline would be if MI loses their last match against Punjab. That would open a narrow window for Axar’s men to sneak into the top four, but only if they beat PBKS themselves.

To avoid dependence on external results, Delhi Capitals need a win on Wednesday at any cost, even if it comes through a rain-shortened match. Anything less, and their season might hinge on factors beyond their control.

DC's crushing loss

The side returned to action after the league's week-long suspension on Sunday night at their home, but was blown away by the Gujarat Titans. Despite posting a strong score of 199/3 in 20 overs, DC not only failed to defend the target but also couldn't pick a single wicket, with GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan guiding the side home with an over to spare.

With the stakes sky-high and the weather unpredictable, the Capitals find themselves hoping not just for a strong on-field performance, but also a break in the clouds – quite literally – to keep their playoff dreams alive.