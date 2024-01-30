Musheer Khan slams 2nd century for India at U19 World Cup 2024, next only to Shikhar Dhawan

It has been celebration time at the Khan residence in Mumbai. On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Sarfaraz Khan's long wait for a Team India call-up ended with a selection into the Test squad for the second match of the five-game series against England, younger brother Musheer Khan continued his rampaging form in the ongoing 2024 U19 World Cup in South Africa. Smashing his second century in the tournament, in the Group 1 match against New Zealand in Super Six, which made the 18-year-old the leading run-getter in the edition, Musheer matched Shikhar Dhawan's long-standing record. Musheer Khan scored his second century in 2024 U19 World Cup

India put on a brilliant total against New Zealand at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, courtesy of Musheer's stunning knock of 131 runs. He got into an early fifty-run partnership with opener Adarsh Singh and mixed caution with aggression to perfection after India lost another opener Arshin Kulkarni in the fifth over.

Adarsh departed shortly after his half-century, but Musheer found another able assistance, from captain Uday Saharan, as the pair weaved a 100-run stand.

The India No. 3 not only scored a century, his second in the tournament, having notched up 118 against Ireland in the group stage, but also managed to change gears with an eye on a 300-run total. However, Mason Clarke's impressive bowling in the death restricted India to 295 for eight.

Musheer matches Shikhar Dhawan

The century saw Musheer, who also has a half-century knock to his name, scored against USA on Sunday, surpass West Indies' Jewel Andrew to become the leading run-getter in this U19 World Cup. He has now amassed 325 runs in just four innings, at 81.25, which is the seventh-highest individual total by an Indian batter at a single U19 World Cup edition. Dhawan continues to stand top of the chart with his tally of 505 runs in 2004.

The knock of hundred also made Musheer the second Indian batter after Dhawan to have multiple tons in a single U19 World Cup edition. Dhawan had three such scores to his name during his glorious 2004 campaign.

Musheer's 131 off 126 balls, laced with 13 boundaries and three maximums, is the fourth-highest individual score. Raj Angad Bawa's unbeaten 162, scored against Uganda in the 2022 edition, remains atop, followed by Dhawan (155* vs Scotland in 2004) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (144 vs Uganda in 2022).