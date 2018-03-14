Mushfiqur Rahim’s fifty goes in vain as Bangladesh go down against India

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his magnificent form in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-series with his second consecutive fifty, but couldn’t help Bangladesh get past the finishing line as India won by 17 runs. (IND v BAN HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Rahim’s knock, combined with a solid fifty-plus stand with Sabbir Rahman helped Bangladesh get back on track after Washington Sundar had taken three wickets in a magnificent spell in the powerplay to rock Mahmudullah’s side. It didn’t prove to be enough in the end, with Rahim finishing with a total of 72 not out.

When Yuzvendra Chahal sent back the Bangladesh skipper, at 64/4, it looked all lost but Rahim continued from where he left off during his 72 off 35 balls against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The right-hander started slowly but he seized the opportunity in the 11th over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. He blasted a pull shot to deep mid wicket, steered a full ball to third man and mauled an inside out drive over extra cover to get going. Rahim sliced a full and wide ball from Vijay Shankar and aided by good strikes from Sabbir, kept Bangladesh in the hunt.

Rahim reached his fourth fifty in the 18th over bowled by Siraj by slapping a short and wide ball to the deep backward point fence.

Bangladesh will next take on Sri Lanka for a place in the final against India.