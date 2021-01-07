‘My best wishes to him and his team’: Sachin Tendulkar extends support to McGrath Foundation

cricket

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar extended his support to former Australian rival Glenn McGrath, a day before the commencement of ‘Pink Test’ between Australia and India in Sydney. The master-blaster gifted an autographed India Test jersey to McGrath which will be auctioned by the ‘McGrath Foundation’.

Taking it to Twitter, Tendulkar shared a picture with the former Australian pacer, with both holding the autographed jersey.

“Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn’s noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer. It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative,” wrote Tendulkar while giving his best wishes to Mcgrath.

Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer.



It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hv40utCC3I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021

The Sydney Test at the New Year’s Eve is known as ‘Pink Test’ as it majorly raises funds for the McGrath Foundation. It’s a breast cancer charity formed by the former Australia pacer in memory of his late wife Jane.

In the lead-up to the iconic Pink Test, the McGrath Foundation called on Australia to help keep the ‘pink’ in the Pink Test by buying virtual Pink Seats to help raise 1 million dollars to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Australia, it's stumps on Day 1 and we've reached $666,943 with a huge 33,347 virtual Pink Seats sold! That's funding for almost 5 McGrath Breast Care Nurses!



We can't wait to see what Day 2 brings! A huge thank you to everyone who has picked up their virtual Pink Seats! pic.twitter.com/ZPBNZrqhqv — Mcgrathfdn (@McGrathFdn) January 7, 2021

McGrath has asked people from across Australia to show their support for people with breast cancer by buying virtual Pink Seats.

“The Pink Test has become a national phenomenon and we always look forward to seeing people pinking up with our bandanas to help bathe the SCG in pink as a symbolic show of support for those experiencing breast cancer and raising much-needed funds for the McGrath Foundation. But the reality is the Pink Test will look a little bit different this year. There will be less people in the crowd and sadly, we won’t have our much-loved volunteers on the ground collecting donations,” McGrath said in a statement.

No matter where you are, you can help keep the Pink in the Vodafone Pink Test by buying your very own virtual Pink Seats to support McGrath Breast Care Nurses.



Visit https://t.co/hoChigRC3Y to get your virtual Pink Seats!#PinkTest #McGrathFoundation pic.twitter.com/j5whUOYbm6 — Mcgrathfdn (@McGrathFdn) January 5, 2021

Recognised as one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world over the last 13 years, the Pink Test partnership between the McGrath Foundation, Cricket Australia and the SCG Trust symbolises the best in the sport coming together to make a difference to those living with breast cancer.

In the third India vs Australia 3rd Test, Steve Smith looked dangerous and his understudy Marnus Labuschagne struck an unbeaten half-century as the hosts reached 166 for two on a rain-marred opening day of the third Test here. This was after debutant Will Pucovski, riding on some luck, made 62 on debut to break the shackles for the under-fire side.

