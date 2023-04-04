'My role is quite similar to Dwayne Bravo...': CSK's no-ball culprit after overstepping thrice against LSG

Chennai Super Kings made an emphatic return to their fortress of Chepauk by edging Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2023 contest. In reply to CSK's 217/7 led by half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu, LSG ended up scoring 205 with Kyle Mayers emerging as their top scorer with 53. However, despite the win, concerns remain for CSK in the extras department, especially no-balls. In the two IPL matches played so far, CSK bowlers have overstepped five times, thrice last evening, which allowed LSG to come close to the target. MS Dhoni seen having a word with his bowler who overstepped thrice against LSG. (Screengrab)

The issues surrounding no-ball was something CSK captain MS Dhoni did not take kindly too, and in a way, threatened to step down as the team's captain if the problems persist. There are absolutely no prizes for guessing whom the statement was directed to: Tushar Deshpande, who has bowled four out of the five no-ball from CSK. Last evening, he overstepped thrice against LSG, following two of them with a wide. He had overstepped in the first game against Gujarat Titans too, the free hit getting hit for six. After the match and Dhoni's ultimatum, Deshpande understood that bowling no-ball in this format is a crime, but also pointed out how he is trying to not dwell over it too much.

Deshpande's role is even tougher, given he is bowling in the death over, trying to cover up the void left by the legendary Dwayne Bravo, who was a death-overs master. But the 27-year-old is not willing to throw the towel and is picking the brains from the former CSK all-rounder turned coach.

"Death bowling is not easy. I am still learning; we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can't fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him," Deshpande told reporters after the match.

Deshpande was the impact player for CSK in both matches, although his figures produce a completely different picture. In two matches, Deshpande has been smoked for 96 runs – 51 against GT and 45 against LSG – and while he has picked three wickets, the economy is just too high.

