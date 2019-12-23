e-paper
Home / Cricket / Naseem Shah mows Lanka tail in Pakistan’s emotional series win against Sri Lanka

Naseem Shah mows Lanka tail in Pakistan’s emotional series win against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Teenaged Naseem Shah, who became the youngest pace bowler to take five wickets in an innings of a test match, claimed two of the last three wickets as Sri Lanka, chasing 476 for victory, folded for 212.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Karachi
Pakistani players greet Naseem Shah after the dismissal of Sri Lankan batsman during the second Test in Karachi.
Pakistani players greet Naseem Shah after the dismissal of Sri Lankan batsman during the second Test in Karachi.(AP)
         

Pakistan secured an emotional 1-0 series win against Sri Lanka on Monday, needing only 16 deliveries to claim the last three wickets en route to a thumping 263-run victory in the second and final test in Karachi.

Teenaged Naseem Shah, who became the youngest pace bowler to take five wickets in an innings of a test match, claimed two of the last three wickets as Sri Lanka, chasing 476 for victory, folded for 212.

The two-match series, which began with a drawn test in Rawalpindi, marked Pakistan’s first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

Naseem, who had dismissed Dilruwan Perera with the last delivery on Sunday, struck with the very first ball on the fifth day morning when the 16-year-old sent back Lasith Embuldeniya to be on a hat-trick.

Vishwa Fernando denied him the feat but could not deny Naseem his five-wicket haul and fell in the quick’s next over.

Oshada Fernando, whose maiden test century was the lone significant resistance in the Sri Lankan innings, fell to Yasir Shah, failing to add to his overnight score of 102.

The last four Sri Lankan wickets fell without adding a single run to the total.

