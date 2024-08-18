Nathan Lyon expresses his hunger to complete 10 years of ‘unfinished business’ against India in BGT 2024-25

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon admitted that the current Australian team is not great yet but they are on a journey to reach there as he feels that beating India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy would be a stepping stone for them. Australia last won the BGT trophy against India way back in 2014-2015 and lost the four series to the Asian Giants. India, under Virat Kohli's leadership, became the first Asian side to beat Australia Down Under in 2018-19 and then followed it up with another epic series win in 2020-21 on the Aussies soil. Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is raring to win the BGT 2024-25.(AP)

Lyon, who is widely regarded as one of the best off-spinners of modern-day cricket, admitted that not winning a series against India in Tests has been unfinished business for him and Australia in the past decade.

"It's been 10 years of unfinished business. It's been a long time. I know I'm extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back, that's for sure," Lyon told AAP.

Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

Lyon also opened up on his approach when a series ends as he tends to find the areas where there is a scope for improvement for him.

"I often reflect on a lot of series and where we potentially could have done better, even when we win series. I feel that's incredibly important in your learning, to be able to sit back and reflect and understand what you did well and what you didn't do well," Lyon added in the same interaction.

Current Australia not a great team yet

The 36-year-old, who has 530 wickets from 129 Tests, asserted that the current Australian team is looking to do some things differently to move ahead in their journey of becoming a great side.

"There's a few things that I feel like we can do (differently). I feel like we're a different team to a couple of years ago and on a journey to becoming a great Australian cricket team. We're definitely not there, but we're along that journey," Lyon concluded.