‘Needs priest’s blessing to get out’ - Sachin Tendulkar sends wishes as Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:09 IST

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32 on Saturday, and to make the occassion, members of cricket fraternity took to Twitter to send across their wishes. India legend Sachin Tendulkar sent a special message to Pujara in Marathi. In his message, Tendulkar called the Test batsman “great one”. “Pujara needs priest’s blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar was not the only cricketer to wish Pujara on his big day. The BCCI also took to Twitter to mark the day. “An epitome of class, composure and technique, here’s wishing Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI.

Here are some other reactions from members of Indian cricket fraternity:

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 'Dependable' Pujara! Here's to many more Test centuries and classic Test knocks! Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/TKblQVRfAw — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 25, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to an absolute batting great of this generation- @cheteshwar1 . India very lucky to have someone like you and wish you lots of success in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/AxNTeN5g9z — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 25, 2020

Happy Birthday, @cheteshwar1! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness. pic.twitter.com/yho4EsDi6Y — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 25, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @cheteshwar1 , wishing you a great year ahead🤗 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2020

Pujara has been a regular player in the longest format for India. He was instrumental in leading India to a Test series win in Australian in 2018-19. He hammered 521 runs, including three tons in the four-Test match series. He was also recogised as the player of the series.

The right-hander has played 75 Tests so far for India, in which he has amassed 5,740 runs at an average of 49.48. He has scored 18 Test tons so far in his career.