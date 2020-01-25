e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Needs priest’s blessing to get out’ - Sachin Tendulkar sends wishes as Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32

‘Needs priest’s blessing to get out’ - Sachin Tendulkar sends wishes as Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32

In his message, Tendulkar called the Test batsman “great one”. “Pujara needs priest’s blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one,” he wrote on Twitter. 

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32.
Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32.(Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)
         

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32 on Saturday, and to make the occassion, members of cricket fraternity took to Twitter to send across their wishes. India legend Sachin Tendulkar sent a special message to Pujara in Marathi. In his message, Tendulkar called the Test batsman “great one”. “Pujara needs priest’s blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Tendulkar was not the only cricketer to wish Pujara on his big day. The BCCI also took to Twitter to mark the day. “An epitome of class, composure and technique, here’s wishing Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI.

Here are some other reactions from members of Indian cricket fraternity: 

 

Pujara has been a regular player in the longest format for India. He was instrumental in leading India to a Test series win in Australian in 2018-19. He hammered 521 runs, including three tons in the four-Test match series. He was also recogised as the player of the series.

The right-hander has played 75 Tests so far for India, in which he has amassed 5,740 runs at an average of 49.48. He has scored 18 Test tons so far in his career.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
‘I am being starved by the church’, says expelled Kerala nun
‘I am being starved by the church’, says expelled Kerala nun
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
US diplomat urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
US diplomat urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news