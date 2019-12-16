‘Never killed an ant, why would I beat a boy?’ Former India pacer Praveen Kumar denies assault allegations

cricket

Denying all allegations of assaulting his neighbour and his son, former India pacer Praveen Kumar on Monday said it was an attempt to tarnish his image driven by “local politics” and it was actually his neighbour Deepak Sharma who had tried to manhandle him.

Praveen Kumar was accused of assault by Deepak Sharma. The incident allegedly took place in Multan Nagar on Saturday when Deppak was helping his son get off a school bus. Deepak alleged that Kumar assaulted him and pushed his son as the bus was blocking the way for his car.

“I was an international cricketer. I have two kids - a daughter and a son. I have never killed an ant then why would I beat a boy. The boy and his father Deepak Sharma who is my neighbour thrashed me up when I alighted from my car last evening nearby my home,” Praveen Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It is all a lie. In fact, he tried to snatch my chain. It is a case of local politics and nothing else. I don’t even live in that area. I have two-three houses there and I had gone to see the status of paint work there,” Kumar, who played six Tests and 68 ODIs for India taking 104 wickets, told PTI.

Praveen, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by allegations being a case of “local politics”.

“Some people here can’t see others’ success...it is another attempt to tarnish my image. For someone like him it is an easy way to get some cheap publicity, defame a cricketer with fake stories and be in the news. I too have filed a complaint against him,” he said. The police have not yet registered a case against the cricketer as investigation into the complaint is on.

This isn’t the first time that Praveen finds himself embroiled in a controversy involving assault. In 2008, the mercurial bowler was accused of assaulting a doctor in Meerut. The alleged victim had claimed that Praveen and his friends manhandled him after a minor argument.

Asked why he believes his name is dragged into incidents like these, Praveen said, “Unfortunately more people want to see you fall than to succeed. That is why you see these fake stories coming out.” “I am happy with my life. I did commentary recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be doing again in Ranji Trophy,” he added.

